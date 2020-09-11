Bursa wraps up the week higher by jumping nearly one per cent

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.73 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 1,504.85 from yesterday’s close of 1,490.12. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Bursa Malaysia wrapped up the week higher by rebounding nearly one per cent at the close, entirely supported by Top Glove and Hartalega, as bargain hunters flocked to the two stocks after prices dipped significantly from earlier this week on heavy profit-taking.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) jumped 14.73 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 1,504.85 from yesterday’s close of 1,490.12.

The key index opened 3.89 points easier at 1,486.23 and hovered between 1,477.47 and 1,505.89 throughout the day.

Of the 30 FBM KLCI counters, only Top Glove and Hartalega were in the black, soaring RM1.31 to RM7.76 and 56 sen to RM12.44, respectively.

For the remaining 28 heavyweights, six were unchanged while 22 were in the red, including Maybank which slipped five sen to RM7.45, Tenaga which lost eight sen to RM11.42 and Public Bank which was 10 sen weaker at RM16.08.

Apart from Top Glove and Hartalega, other glove counters also staged a strong comeback, dominating the top gainers list.

The list includes top gainer Supermax, which soared RM1.40 to RM7.50, as well as Rubberex and Kossan which garnered 98 sen to RM5.28 and RM10.68 respectively.

The spike in glove counters across the board also lifted the Healthcare Index by 287.72 points to 3,432.92.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd research vice-president Vincent Low attributed the market’s performance to the resurgence of bargain hunters in glove counters following the recent sell-offs.

“Glove counters have been oversold over the past week, that is why bargain hunters emerged and lifted the KLCI higher,” he told Bernama, adding that today’s performance was within the brokerage firm’s expectation.

On the broader market, market breadth was positive with gainers trumping losers 701 to 296, while 620 counters were unchanged, 429 untraded and 33 others suspended.

Total volume narrowed to 7.68 billion shares worth RM6.49 billion compared with 8.40 billion shares worth RM5.48 billion yesterday.

Meanwhile, of the actives, XOX perked 1.5 sen to 20 sen, Macpie rose 10 sen to 42 sen, Kanger International put on five sen to 26 sen while Sapura Energy and Xidelang were flat at 10.5 sen and six sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 142.55 points to 10,751.48 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index strengthened 269.71 points to 12,642.54.

The FBM 70 jumped 301.14 points to 13,672.39, the FBMT 100 Index was 135.51 points firmer at 10,573.54 and the FBM ACE surged 778.36 points to 10,475.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index lost 35.72 points to 12,665.45, the Plantation Index retreated 14.22 points to 7,007.88 while the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.50 of-a-point to 135.34.

Main Market volume fell to 3.86 billion shares worth RM5.01 billion compared with 4.85 billion shares worth RM4.51 billion on Thursday.

Warrants turnover surged to 1.09 billion units valued at RM319.67 million from 864.60 million units worth RM215.29 yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market also expanded to 2.73 billion shares worth RM1.15 billion against 2.67 billion shares worth RM753.56 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 751.19 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.05 billion), construction (172.89 million), technology (415.57 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (42.10 million), property (342.65 million), plantations (36.82 million), REITs (10.47 million), closed/fund (100,000), energy (494.61 million), healthcare (424.10 million), telecommunications and media (34.44 million), transportation and logistics (65.16 million), and utilities (14.65 million). — Bernama