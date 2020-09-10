Kelantan attracts RM1b investment from Chinese furniture manufacturer, says MB

Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the investment from MCkift Management Committee Sdn Bhd could create 1,500 jobs for local residents. — Bernama pic

GUA MUSANG, Sept 10 — The Kelantan government says it has attracted RM1 billion in investments from a Chinese furniture manufacturer to develop a 140-hectare site at Chin Teck near here.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said the investment from MCkift Management Committee Sdn Bhd could create 1,500 jobs for local residents.

“We are very confident about the move as it would utilise the state’s wood resources and minimise the flow of timber out of Kelantan,” he said after launching the renewable wood industry complex at Chin Teck today.

Also present were state Industry, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad and MCkift Management Committee executive chairman Chua Peng Sian.

Ahmad said the state government had wanted to develop the furniture industry for some time but the move had had to be postponed due to the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said the development of the industry is one of the initiatives in the 10-year Kelantan Strategic Plan 2015-2025 aimed at promoting progress, economic growth and investment for the benefit of the people.

Elaborating, Ahmad said the complex will house four factories producing furniture, pulp, plywood and products made of locally available wood such as paper, cardboard boxes and tissue paper.

“We are in the process of opening a 400-hectare rubber industry area at Ladang Sungai Terah,” he said, adding discussions with various parties are ongoing. — Bernama