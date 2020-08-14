Malaysian fintech startup Versa announces appointment of two new board members

Versa CEO Teoh Wei-Xiang. ― Picture courtesy of Versa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Malaysian technology startup Versa Asia Sdn Bhd announced key board appointments today.

In a statement, the company confirmed the appointment of Datuk Noorazman Abd Aziz and Teoh Cheng Chuan as non-executive members of the company’s board of directors.

It added that Noorazman, who is the former executive director of investment at Khazanah Nasional Berhad, had also accepted the role of chairman.

“I am very pleased to welcome Datuk Noorazman and Mr Teoh as our new board members. The board has vast leadership experiences in regulated activities and their appointments signal our ambition to be held to the highest standard of governance,” said Teoh Wei-Xiang, CEO of Versa, in the statement.

Versa Asia was founded in 2019. The startup recently teamed up with Affin Hwang Asset Management to launch a digital cash management platform.

The company also announced that it has obtained conditional approval from the Securities Commission Malaysia to operate as a recognised market operator (e-Service platform) under Section 34 of the Capital Markets & Services Act 2007.