Rizal Niny is SME Corp new CEO from July 21

SME Corp’s new chief executive officer Rizal Nainy — Picture courtesy of facebook.com/smecorpmalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Medac) today announced the appointment of Rizal Nainy as SME Corp’s new chief executive officer, effective July 21, 2020.

Rizal graduated from the Imperial College, University of London in mechanical engineering and has a Masters degree in business administration (MBA) from Charles Sturt University, Australia. He joined SME Corp on June 1, 2016.

He was the chief officer of implementation and monitoring at SME Corp, overseeing the planning and implementation of SME development programmes in Malaysia.

“Rizal has six years of experience in the field of strategic transformation under the Prime Minister's Department, which formulates strategies and drives the economic transformation programmes,” the ministry said in a statement today.

He was assigned to high-profile projects, including the electrical and electronics key economic areas (particularly in LED, Semiconductor, Solar and Industrial Electronics), innovation, nanotechnology, electric vehicles, rail and smart grid.

“Having extensive experience of more than 20 years in both the public and corporate sectors, Rizal will undertake to steer and further strengthen the operations and services of SME Corporation in progressing and developing SMEs in Malaysia,” Medac said. — Bernama