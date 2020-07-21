Ministry helps in making Malaysia a leading entrepreneurial country, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the ministry is now actively formulating a more holistic and sustainable National Food Security Policy, especially for agropreneurs. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry is taking the effort and initiative to achieve the goal of making Malaysia a leading entrepreneurial country by 2030.

Deputy Minister Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi said the ministry is now actively formulating a more holistic and sustainable National Food Security Policy, especially for agropreneurs.

This policy will complement the Agrofood Policy 2.0 in line with the government’s aspirations under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Shared Prosperity Vision and Sustainable Development Goals, he told reporters when met at the Malaysia Entrepreneur and Industry Personality Awards 2020 here today.

The awards ceremony, organised by NiagaTimes.com, celebrated the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from various backgrounds including the agriculture and food industries.