CIMB unveils two digital-first solutions for individual and SME customers

Customers use cash machines at a branch of Malaysia’s CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur, in this February 7, 2013 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd (CIMB) have introduced two digital-first solutions for customers — an online-to-branch account opening process for individual banking customers, and the Biz Financing Portal for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

CIMB Group group chief strategy and design officer Gurdip Singh Sidhu said these initiatives are aligned with CIMB’s two main pivots of Forward23, which are customers as well as tech and data, aiming to digitise and simplify its products and processes to provide a more seamless and convenient banking customer experience.

“The current situation has and will certainly reshape customers’ banking behaviour going forward, and we are accelerating our pace of innovation to deliver the best value proposition to meet their demand whilst keeping them and our employees safe at all times,” he added.

In a statement today, he said individual customers can pre-fill an account opening e-form on CIMB’s website to initiate the process while SMEs will be able to submit financing applications online at CIMB’s Biz Financing Portal that was launched on July 13, 2020.

Complementing the portal is the “Amazing Customer Experience” (ACE) productivity tool that enables the bank’s relationship managers (RMs) to submit loan applications from commercial customers for processing online. — Bernama