Govt announces RM17m initiative for Port Klang’s logistics, shipping sectors

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks to members of the media during his visit to the Port Klang Free Zone July 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

PORT KLANG, July 9 — Seven initiatives have been introduced by the Port Klang Authority (PKA) in an effort to alleviate the financial burden of players in the logistics and shipping sectors affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the initiatives, which were approved by the PKA board of directors in a conference on Monday, comprise several methods that are expected to reinvigorate the sectors.

“The first method is to extend the free additional storage period to cargo and containers. For import containers, the storage period is extended to six days from four days while for export cargo it is extended to seven days from five days.

“Secondly, permits and fees imposed by government agencies are exempted throughout the movement control order (MCO) and until December. This is to reduce the costs incurred by port users and to encourage the growth of the sector,” he told reporters after visiting Port Klang today.

Wee said the next initiative is a commercial incentive from terminal operators to shipping companies, importers and exporters to ease their financial burden and encourage trade activities.

He said an integrated digitalisation system would also be developed in Port Klang to increase productivity and further diversify trade in the logistics sector.

“The next initiative is to increase the infrastructure capacity at Port Klang to enhance productivity and trade as well as the provision of RM2.3 million in financial incentives by the PKA to tenants, shipping companies and jetty operators from March to December.

“The 30 per cent rent collection for the Port Klang Free Zone (PKFZ) has also been deferred for a period of six months starting from this month, totalling RM14 million,” he said.

During the visit, he also launched the wireless Remote P-Check System, making Westport the first port in the world to use the system, which enables container authentication in only 30 seconds compared to three minutes previously.

Meanwhile, Wee said while Port Klang is currently the 12th largest container port in the world, it can break into the top 10 in the future through terminal expansion and improving cargo and container handling efficiency. — Bernama