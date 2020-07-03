Gap in US Black and white unemployment rates is widest in five years, says Labour Dept

People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas April 6, 2020. Jobless rates for both groups fell in June, but the rate for whites came down at a much faster rate. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 3 ― The United States saw the widest gap in unemployment rates for African Americans and whites in five years in June, underscoring an uneven nascent recovery from historic job losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jobless rates for both groups fell in June, but the rate for whites came down at a much faster rate. The white unemployment rate fell 2.3 percentage points to 10.1 per cent from 12.4 per cent, while the rate for Blacks dropped 1.4 points to 15.4 per cent from 16.8 per cent, according to data released by the Labour Department yesterday.

At 5.3 percentage points, the gap is now the widest since May 2015 and exposes an important economic component of racial inequality at a pivotal moment in US race relations. The country has been rocked by nationwide protests over police brutality against African Americans in recent weeks, following the death of a Black man in police custody in Minneapolis.

“Unfortunately that is consistent with the pattern that we have observed for decades in this country,” said Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute’s programme on race, ethnicity, and the economy.

The coronavirus pandemic brought an abrupt end to the record-long US economic expansion just as it was creating better job opportunities for Black workers and other minorities. Job losses fell hardest on women and workers of colour.

As the labor market slowly recovers, Black workers are seemingly among the last to benefit, repeating the pattern typically seen following a recession, said Wilson.

“Coming out of the Great Recession, we were almost 10 years in before we started to see some real consistent improvement in the Black unemployment rate,” Wilson said.

The unemployment rate for Black males rose in June to 16.3 per cent, the highest level since the fall of 2011, from 15.5 per cent in May. The labour force participation rate for Black men also increased in June ― a sign that more men tried to look for work but were not able to land new jobs, said Wilson.

The overall drop in the Black unemployment rate in June was driven by women, who may have been called back to work at bars, restaurants and retail stores re-opened, reversing some job losses they suffered in March and April. The unemployment rate for Black women dropped to 14 per cent from 16.5 per cent in May.

The widening spread in jobless rates in the last two months has undone years of gains that slowly narrowed the gap in unemployment rates between Blacks and whites.

Last August, the unemployment rate for Black workers dropped to a record low of 5.4 per cent and the gap between Black and white workers dropped to 2 points, the narrowest since the Labour Department retooled its measurement of employment by race in 1972.

Black workers now have the highest unemployment rate compared to other racial or ethnic groups. The unemployment rate for Hispanic workers dropped to 14.5 per cent in June from 17.6 per cent in May. The unemployment rate for Asian workers dropped to 13.8 per cent from 15 per cent. ― Reuters