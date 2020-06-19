Bursa Malaysia ends higher

Bursa Malaysia recovered from earlier losses to end higher on mild bargain hunting and in tandem with most regional markets. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Bursa Malaysia recovered from earlier losses to end higher on mild bargain hunting and in tandem with most regional markets.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 2.35 points or 0.16 per cent to end the day at 1,507.26 from yesterday’s close of 1,504.91.

The index opened 6.95 points weaker at 1,497.96 and moved between 1,496.79 and 1,512.94 throughout the trading session.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 610 to 400, while 373 counters were unchanged, 568 untraded and 37 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 6.33 billion shares worth RM4.92 billion from Thursday’s 5.12 billion shares worth RM3.87 billion.

In a note earlier today, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said volatility would remain a feature over the near term as investors were quick to lock in gains on any signs of negativity, with sentiment turning slightly risk averse for the time being, resulting in declining trading volumes.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index shed 0.52 per cent to 2,651.70, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.73 per cent to 26,643.89 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 went up 0.55 per cent to 22,478.79.

Among the heavyweights, Maxis jumped 12 sen to RM5.45, Top Glove rose 70 sen to RM15.40, Hartalega increased 58 sen to RM12.08, TNB and IHH Healthcare were flat at RM11.80 and RM5.40, respectively, while Maybank shed five sen to RM7.66, Public Bank eased 22 sen to RM16.58 and Petronas Chemicals was down 11 sen to RM6.27.

Of the most actives, Prestariang climbed six sen to 54.5 sen, Minetech and Hibiscus Petroleum both advanced two sen to 33 sen and 67 sen, respectively, while MQ Technology and AT Systematization added one sen each to five sen and 13.5 sen, and KNM edged down half-a-sen to 24.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 18.73 points to 10,600.6, the FBMT 100 Index went up 12.95 points to 10,449.48 and the FBM 70 was 2.50 points higher at 12,956.52.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 72.46 points to 12,002.08 and the FBM ACE rose 147.46 points to 6,052.86.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.47 of-a-point to 135.19, the Plantation Index climbed 84.15 points to 6,797.55 and the Financial Services Index dipped 96.52 points to 12,978.25.

Main Market volume expanded to 3.96 billion shares worth RM4.29 billion from 3.0 billion shares worth RM3.39 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover dwindled to 436.73 million units worth RM103.82 million from 558.84 million units worth RM131.08 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market rose to 1.93 billion shares worth RM532.71 million from 1.56 billion shares worth RM351.02 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 575.55 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (765.26 million), construction (294.42 million), technology (594.13 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (68.68 million), property (252.84 million), plantations (110.24 million), REITs (16.08 million), closed/fund (10,000), energy (810.05 million), healthcare (111.44 million), telecommunications and media (150.50 million), transportation and logistics (93.35 million), and utilities (113.09 million). — Bernama