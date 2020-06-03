Sapura Energy secures contracts worth RM766m

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Oil and gas solutions provider Sapura Energy Bhd, through its engineering and construction subsidiaries, has been awarded five contracts from around the Southeast Asian region with a combined value of RM766 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the company said Brunei Shell Petroleum Co Sdn Bhd awarded its subsidiary Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd a Pipeline Replacement Project 7 (PRP7) contract.

The scope of work comprises replacing the 16-inch 9.4km pipeline PID1494, including topside modification, riser and pipeline demolition, as well as an optional scope of the replacement of the 6-inch 1km pipeline PID2008 including topside modification, riser and pipeline demolition.

The works are expected to be completed by the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year ending Jan 31, 2022 (FY22).

Across the causeway, Sapura Offshore Sdn Bhd Singapore branch, together with its consortium partner Dredging International Asia Pacific, has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for the single buoy mooring Pipeline Rejuvenation Phase II Project by Shell Eastern Petroleum (Pte) Ltd.

The job comprises pre-emptive repair of the nearshore pipeline section, rejuvenation of the SBM system and optional removal of the existing pipeline to ensure fitness for service of the crude offloading system to Shell’s Bukom refinery in Singapore.

The contract is expected to be completed by Q3 FY23.

Meanwhile, Sapura Energy (Thailand) Ltd has received an award from Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production Ltd for its asset retirement offshore removal campaign in Thailand.

The work scope consists of project management, engineering, procurement, offshore heavy lifting vessel and transportation spread to decommission seven offshore jackets, wet tow and reef jacket at a reef site.

The offshore campaign is expected to begin during FY21.

At its home-base Malaysia, Sapura Energy continues to demonstrate its reliability as a trusted partner under the Umbrella Contract for Pan Malaysia Transportation & Installation of Offshore Facilities (2017-2020) as Sapura Offshore received an award from Hess Exploration and Production Malaysia BV pursuant to the umbrella contract.

The scope of work comprises the provision of project management, installation engineering, transportation and installation of five modules at Bergading Central Processing Platform off Terengganu.

The works are expected to be completed by Q4 FY21.

Sapura Offshore has also received an award for the provision of engineering, procurement, construction and installation services for the Additional Andalas Pipeline Project Phase 4 Development in the adjacent Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area in the Gulf of Thailand from Carigali-PTTEPI Operating Company Sdn Bhd.

The contract scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation and pre-commissioning of a 20-inch 29km subsea pipeline, including riser and riser guard installations.

The contract is effective on April 30, 2020, and the works are scheduled to be completed within 15 months. — Bernama