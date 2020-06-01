Ismail Omar resigns as Media Prima director

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Media Prima said Tan Sri Ismail Omar resigned because he wanted to focus on his other commitments. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Tan Sri Ismail Omar, 67, has resigned as Media Prima Bhd Independent and Non-Executive Director effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Media Prima said Ismail resigned because he wanted to focus on his other commitments.

A holder of the Bachelor of Law degree from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, Ismail started his career as an Investigation Officer in the Criminal Investigation Department of the Royal Malaysian Police and had held various positions in the police departments in several states in the country.

Ismail was the country’s ninth Inspector-General of Police.

“Within the Media Prima Group, he was the Chairman of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Bhd and a member of the Board of Media Prima Digital Sdn Bhd,” it added. — Bernama