Bursa Malaysia stays lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-morning due to persistent selling activities in most of the index-linked counters.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shrank 4.57 points, or 0.32 per cent to 1,447.54 from 1,452.11 at the close yesterday.

The index opened 0.74 of-a-point lower at 1,451,37.

Market breadth was negative, with losers overtaking gainers 500 to 314, while 349 counters were unchanged, 744 untraded and 49 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.33 billion units worth RM1.41 billion.

Losses on the heavyweights were led by IHH which slipped 14 sen to RM5.56, Petronas Chemicals retreated 13 sen to RM6.04, MISC lost six sen to RM8.06 while CIMB and Axiata were five sen lower each at RM3.51 and RM3.72 respectively.

Of the most actives, GD Express increased 5.5 sen to 37.5 sen, Media Prima gained two sen to 17.5 sen, MSM Malaysia was four sen better at 69 sen while KNM eased half-a-sen to 21.5 sen and Hubline was flat at 5.5 sen.

Top loser BAT gave up RM1.36 to RM11.94, Petron Malaysia and UEM Edgenta weakened 26 sen each to RM4.36 and RM2.31 respectively, Malpac trimmed 26 sen to 55 sen while KLK was 22 sen lower at RM21.64.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 38.30 points to 10,266.80, the FBMT 100 Index eased 40.58 points to 10,108.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 36.44 points to 11,714.86.

The FBM ACE declined 46.92 points to 5,461.66 and the FBM 70 inched down 86.76 points to 12,834.31.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.18 points to 126.09, the Financial Services Index lost 32.18 points to 12,516.51 and the Plantation Index narrowed 64.72 points to 6,762.33. ― Bernama