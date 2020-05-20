MMC Corporation Bhd’s Q1 net profit rises to RM57.88m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — MMC Corporation Bhd (MMC) recorded a net profit of RM57.88 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (Q1 2020), from RM53.51 million in Q1 2019.

Revenue decreased to RM1.08 billion from RM1.14 billion previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The group’s profit before zakat and taxation rose by 29.7 per cent to RM115 million compared to RM88 million in Q1 2019 due to higher contributions from Port of Tanjung Pelepas and Johor Port Bhd, as well as higher share of results of associates, namely Malakoff Corporation Bhd,” it said.

It added that higher interest income and lower operating expenses at the Klang Valley Mass Rapid Transit -Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (KVMRT-SSP) Line also helped to boost its performance.

Meanwhile, MMC attributed the decrease in revenue to lower work progress from the underground work packages for the KVMRT-SSP Line, lower volume handled at Northport Malaysia Bhd and lower contribution from Kontena Nasional Bhd.

On prospects, group managing director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the group is cognisant of the challenging business environment this year in view of the global economic contraction arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said measures taken by the governments all over the world to contain the Covid-19 pandemic have affected global economic activity.

Nevertheless, he said the group will continue to exercise prudence in its business dealings to navigate through this challenging year.

“The port and logistics division will focus on resource optimisation amid the uncertainty in the global container volume outlook.

“Continuous vigilant investments into the ports’ infrastructures, capacities and capabilities along with operational efficiency and group-wide cost synergies initiatives are expected to be the anchor to the overall port and logistics performance,” Che Khalib said.

Additionally, MMC’s energy and utilities division is expected to provide consistent earnings from the contributions by its associated companies, namely Malakoff and Gas Malaysia, and will continue to provide earnings visibility for the group from its substantial existing orderbook, anchored by KVMRT-SSP Line project.

Moving forward, MMC said it remains committed to strengthen its market position by focusing on operational performance, efficiency and capability improvements, while exploring new opportunities. — Bernama