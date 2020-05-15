Ringgit down vs US dollar at opening

The ringgit sees little buying support at the start of trade. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The ringgit eased in the morning session against the US dollar on lack of buying interest.

At 9.06am, the local unit was quoted at 4.3430/3530 against the US dollar from 4.3360/3410 registered at 6 pm yesterday.

AxiCorp's chief market strategist Stephen Innes said sentiment could pivot more favourably on a robust read on China’s retail sales report due out later this morning.

Against the British pound, the ringgit eased to 5.3063/3194 from yesterday’s 5.3003/3069 and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0490/0567 from 3.0503/0547 yesterday

The local unit was marginally higher versus the Japanese yen to 4.0453/0553 from 4.0569/0627 but fell vis-a-vis the euro to 4.6917/7030 from 4.6859/6931 previously. — Bernama