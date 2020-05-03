Bank Rakyat wants customers’ feedback on moratorium offer by May 29

File photo of a Bank Rakyat outlet. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Bank Rakyat says its customers who received an offer of a moratorium on financing repayments via short message service (SMS) need to give their feedback through the ‘e-borang’ on the website https://mora.bankrakyat.com.my by May 29.

Customers who do not give their feedback within the stipulated period will be deemed as not wishing to accept the moratorium offer, chief executive officer Datuk Rosman Mohamed said in a statement today.

He said restructuring of the financing at the original profit rate and extension of the moratorium period will be provided for customers who opt for the moratorium, while those who do not take up the option need to pay the normal monthly instalments beginning in June.

.They will also be given time to settle outstanding monthly instalments during the moratorium period with no late payment charges imposed.

— Bernama