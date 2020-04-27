Bursa Malaysia remains on positive note at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers led losers 367 to 305, while 312 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 88 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Bursa Malaysia remained on a positive note at mid-morning, maintaining momentum since the market opened today.

At 11am, the key index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) added 4.61 points to 1,374.46 from 1,369.10 at Friday’s close.

The key index opened 1.75 points higher at 1,371.60.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 367 to 305, while 312 counters were unchanged, 939 untraded and 88 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.96 billion shares worth RM739.05 million.

This upward momentum is backed by strong optimism that Malaysia has resumed part of its economic activities and has managed to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

On heavyweight counters, Maybank gained six sen to RM7.42, Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM15.92, IHH added six sen to RM5.17 while CIMB upticked two sen to RM3.52 and Digi jumped eight sen to RM4.44.

Of the actives, Careplus added three sen to 46 sen, LKL inched up three sen to 31 sen while Key Alliance and Sapura Energy both gained half a sen to 6.5 sen and nine sen respectively.

As for top losers, Dutch Lady fell 20 sen to RM47.76 and KLK reduced eight sen to RM20.22.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 32.59 points stronger at 9,587.27, the FBMT 100 Index increased 31.58 points to 9,464.25, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 19.47 points to 10,618.20, the FBM ACE appreciated 84.99 points to 4,534.17 while the FBM 70 earned 37.59 points to 11,470.09.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index expanded 74.24 points to 12,328.30, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.09 point to 115.59 and the Plantation Index declined 4.56 points to 6,128.91. — Bernama