GHL Systems, Takaful Ikhlas and Senang offer microfinance services

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — GHL Systems Bhd (GHL Systems) has partnered with Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd (Takaful Ikhlas) and Senangnvs Sdn Bhd (Senang) to offer microfinance services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs.

In a joint statement today, GHL, Takaful Ikhlas and Senang said services offered are aimed at easing the burden faced by SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs during the COVID-19 outbreak and the movement restrictions.

"These value-added services will cover an extensive range of financial products from micro-insurance, micro-lending to micro-wealth management," it said.

GHL Systems group chief executive officer (CEO) Danny Leong said leveraging on the provision of financial protection by Takaful Ikhlas and paired with digital automation by Senang, the collaboration is poised to play its part in helping SMEs and micro-entrepreneurs to ride through the financial storm.

Takaful Ikhlas president and CEO Eddy Azly Abidin said digital platforms play a crucial role in ensuring that business transactions are able to be done seamlessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hence, this partnership with GHL Systems and Senang is timely and we look forward to providing our innovative and comprehensive takaful solutions to the SMEs, especially during this challenging time,” he said.

Senang co-founder Sharian Raj said the partnership with GHL is an ethos of the company’s double bottom-line impact model of making it commercially viable for corporates while increasing the financial health of SMEs and micro entrepreneurs in Malaysia. — Bernama