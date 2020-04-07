Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$101.7b as at March 31, 2020

A general view of the Bank Negara Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$101.7 billion (US$1 = RM4.34) as at March 31, 2020.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports and is 1.1 times total short-term external debt,” the central bank said in a statement here today.

The international reserves stood at US$103 billion as at March 13, 2020.

BNM said the main components of the international reserves (as at March 31, 2020) comprised foreign currency reserves at US$95.3 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.1 billion), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$2.0 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.2 billion).

It said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves including SDRs, which amounted to RM440.12 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM2.69 billion), loans and advances (RM6.83 billion), land and buildings (RM4.16 billion), and other assets (RM20. 79 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM160.96 billion), currency in circulation (RM116.39 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM151.45 million), federal government deposits (RM8.71 billion), other deposits (RM2.66 billion), Bank Negara papers (RM22.87 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.87 billion), and other liabilities (RM3.59 billion). — Bernama