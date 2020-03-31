Dubai to inject fresh capital in Emirates airline, says crown prince

Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the government will inject fresh equity into Emirates airline to help it overcome the coronavirus crisis.— AFP pic

DUBAI, March 31 — Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said today the emirate’s government was committed to fully support Emirates airline and will inject fresh equity into the company to help it overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Emirates has a “strategic importance to the Dubai and UAE economy and the airlines (have a) key role in positioning Dubai as a major international aviation hub”, Sheikh Hamdan said in a Twitter post.

“Further details in this regard will be announced at a later stage,” he added. — Reuters