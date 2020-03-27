PUNB offers 6-month financing deferment, rent exemption

Chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin said the deferment on principal and interest repayments is automatically given to PUNB entrepreneurs with no arrears of over 90 days as at April 1, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) is offering deferment of financing repayments and exemption of rent payments for its business premises for six months from April 1 until September 30 this year.

PUNB, which aims to boost the number and quality of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the industrial and commercial sectors, said this is in line with the people-centric economic stimulus package (Prihatin) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yassin today.

Chairman Datuk Hazimah Zainuddin said the deferment on principal and interest repayments is automatically given to PUNB entrepreneurs with no arrears of over 90 days as at April 1, 2020.

However, she said those with arrears exceeding 90 days may still apply for the deferment and it will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis according to PUNB committee’s consideration nationwide for six months.

In addition, she said, it will exempt the rent payments for all its business premises nationwide for six months.

“This comprehensive package is to help entrepreneurs who are having temporary financial constraints due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” she said.

Hazimah said financing repayment using a new time frame and rental of business premises would resume after six months.

“If our entrepreneurs do not want to defer their repayment, they need to inform PUNB and make payments as usual,” she said.

She said the agency would continue to process new financing and additional financing applications.

Hazimah advised entrepreneurs seeking further information on the moratorium to contact the monitoring officers who supervise their respective accounts via phone call or email. — Bernama