Affin Bank waives compounding of interests during moratorium period

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Affin Bank Bhd and Affin Islamic Bank Bhd is offering their retail customers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) clients non-compounding interests or profit for six months for term loan and term financing.

Group chief executive officer of Affin Bank Bhd, Kamarul Ariffin Mohd Jamil said retail and SME customers of both banking entities will be enrolled into the moratorium automatically, in line with Bank Negara Malaysia’s guidelines

“For all Islamic Financing facilities under Affin Islamic, profit rates are already not compounded in line with Shariah principles.

“As the current situation is both challenging and filled with uncertainties, we hoped the gesture announced today can make this difficult time easier for the customers and communities we serve.

“We are also committed to consistently identify more ways we can best help our customers,” he added. — Bernama