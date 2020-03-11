Takaful Ikhlas, UniSZA team up on research into affordable micro farming scheme

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — MNRB Holdings Bhd’s (MNRB) wholly-owned unit, Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd (Takaful Ikhlas), is collaborating with Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA) on research into an affordable micro takaful scheme for farmers and smallholders in the country.

President and chief executive officer Eddy Azly Abidin said under the collaboration, Takaful Ikhlas would provide UniSZA research grants for a period of six months.

He said the research would come up with a scheme that can provide protection and benefits to farmers and smallholders from crop damage due to natural disasters such as droughts and floods.

“Through this research, both parties will cooperate to fulfil farmers’ and smallholders’ needs in Malaysia and expand the takaful industry in Malaysia by offering innovative products to society,” he said in a statement today.

He said the collaboration is one of the value-based intermediation (VBI) initiatives by Takaful Ikhlas aimed at benefiting the people.

Another VBI initiative, IKHLAS Waqf and Endowment, was launched by Takaful Ikhlas on April 1 last year to promote social contribution activities. — Bernama