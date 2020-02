Pedestrians walk past a stocks display panel showing activity of the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong September 4, 2019. — AFP pic

HONG KONG, Feb 25 — Hong Kong stocks snapped a three-day losing streak today to end with a small gain on bargain buying, but investors remain on edge over fears of a Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent, or 72.35 points, to close at 26,893.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 per cent, or 18.18 points, to 3,013.05 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, added 0.5 per cent, or 9.81 points, to 1,943.17. — AFP