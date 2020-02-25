Bursa Malaysia ends morning session in positive territory

The FBM KLCI was 10.67 points higher at 1,500.73 after the index opened 8.60 points lower at 1,481.46 today morning. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in positive territory after a rebound by government-linked stocks which pushed the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) to end higher at lunch break.

The rebound was backed by institutional investors as well as optimism about a resolution to the current political wranglings.

As at 12.30pm, key index holders Maybank and Sime Darby Plantation, which are linked to Permodalan Nasional Bhd, one of the largest fund management companies in Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional, CIMB, IHH and Axiata ― linked to the sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional ― all recorded an increase.

The FBM KLCI was 10.67 points higher at 1,500.73 after the index opened 8.60 points lower at 1,481.46 today morning.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank added nine sen to RM8.29, Tenaga Nasional increased 16 sen to RM12.30, Public Bank firmed 14 sen to RM17.54, Petronas Chemicals inched up four sen to RM6.40, IHH rose seven sen to RM5.67, Axiata perked eight sen to RM4.22, CIMB Group gained three sen to RM4.89 and Sime Darby Plantation strengthened five sen to RM4.95.

All counters contributed 53.48 points to the total composite index.

As for the actives, Avillion gained half-a-sen to 16 sen, while Mtouche Technology and MyEG both rose one sen to 17 sen and RM1.23 respectively.

On the index board, almost all indices returned to the blue with the FBM Emas Index rising 82.22 points to 10,728.32 points while the FBMT 100 Index increased 82.42 points to 10,520.79 and the FBM Ace gained 47.34 points to 5,695.48.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 92.96 points to 11,417.93 and the FBM 70 accumulated 137.32 points to 13,538.53.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 0.25 of-a-point to 143.23, the Financial Services Index bagged 80.60 points to 14,402.22 and the Plantation Index advanced 16.98 points to 6,932.52. ― Bernama