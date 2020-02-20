Tanjung Offshore Services secures 10-year mobile offshore production unit contract from Petronas

Tanjung Offshore Services was awarded a 10-year contract for the leasing, operating and maintenance of a mobile offshore production unit by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Prominent oil and gas industry service providers Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd today announced the company was awarded a 10-year contract for the leasing, operating and maintenance of a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) by Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd.

The contract, meant for a MOPU located within the Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2 off Bintulu, Sarawak, will see the company undertake engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning works (EPCIC) of the MOPU which would take around two years.

Tanjung Offshore Services, in a statement issued by its parent company T7 Global, said it would also provide the operation and maintenance services for a 10-year period, with the agreement also including demobilisation and decommissioning of the MOPU.

The contract came into effect on February 1 this year, and was awarded to Tanjung Offshore Services and its consortium partner VME Process Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd, with its value not mentioned in detail.

It said the MOPU would mainly be used to facilitate gas separation, gas processing and exports to local liquefied natural gas manufacturers, and will be connected to an existing facility in the Bayan field.

Its parent company, T7 Global’s chairman Datuk Seri Nik Norzul Thani Nik Hassan said the company was elated with the achievement saying it marked a remarkable milestone for a unit capable of providing full-fledged EPCIC newbuild MOPU services.

Also weighing in was group operating officer Tan Kay Zhuin, who pointed out this was the second time the company succeeded in securing a MOPU contract and stressed how its subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services were pioneers in the region in providing such services.

"The time charter period of the contract is 10 years after the completion of EPCIC of the MOPU,

which will provide us with a long-term steady income.

“With the continuous replenishment of our order book, we are confident of maintaining our growth momentum in the coming years,” Tan added.



