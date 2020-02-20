ShopBack Malaysia projects another bullish year for 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — ShopBack Malaysia, a cashback reward programme operator, is projecting another bullish year in 2020 and is confident of maintaining the same growth rate as 2019.

Last year, the company recorded a growth of more than 200 per cent in sales as compared to 2018.

Country general manager Eddy Han said this would be contributed by the growing popularity of smarter online shopping among Malaysians and enhancements in the web and app interface.

“We are happy to introduce an upgraded browser extension for our desktop users in conjunction with our fifth anniversary.

“The ShopBack Button is a browser extension capable of detecting websites that offer cashback through ShopBack when users search for an item. It allows users to activate cashback at the merchant’s site without going through the ShopBack Malaysia website,” he said in a statement today.

He said the upgraded version now comes with a coupon applier function, where it would automatically scout for all available coupon codes online and apply the code with most discounts for users during checkout.

In conjunction with the anniversary, he said Shopback would be conducting a series of offers such as the RM50,000 Shopping Spree Giveaway, up to 100 per cent epic cashback vouchers and a bonus deal exclusive to the ShopBack Button.

Meanwhile, Han said ShopBack users grew 150 per cent last year from 2018 and the company is currently serving over 2.5 million users.

He said the company’s growth was boosted by the introduction of new verticals such as online survey and eWallet, fuelled by its continued collaborations with its merchants.

“ShopBack now has over 500 partner merchants in Malaysia. Popular categories among Malaysians are Online Marketplaces (Shopee, Lazada, Taobao), Fashion, Health and Beauty (ZALORA, Hermo, FashionValet) and Travel (Agoda, Booking.com, and KLOOK),” he said.

Launched five years ago with the aim to help users save money on top of discounts and incentives provided by the online merchants, ShopBack enables users to earn cashback each time they perform online shopping through its website or the app.

For every successful and validated transaction, the cashback earned can be withdrawn to users’ bank account of choice.

Besides Malaysia, ShopBack also has a presence in Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan as well as Australia, and will launch in Vietnam next month. — Bernama