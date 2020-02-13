Dialog’s Q2 net profit jumps to RM158m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Dialog Group Bhd’s net profit in the second quarter (Q2) ended Dec 31, 2019 rose to RM158.01 million from RM136.78 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped to RM612.31 million from RM609.61 million chalked up in the previous corresponding quarter, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Basic earnings per share improved to RM2.80 from RM2.43.

The company said the improvement in its financial performance was contributed by the Malaysia operations which saw higher contributions from the group’s share of profit from joint ventures and associates, terminal business and increased plant services activities.

“Dialog Terminal Langsat 3 which commenced partial operations for its storage facility in August 2019 also contributed positively to the Malaysia operations.

“The international operation also recorded a higher net profit after tax in Q2, contributed by higher engineering, construction, fabrication and plant services activities and increased specialist products and services sales,” it said.

In July 2019, the group secured a Groupwide Master Service Agreement from Petronas, which covers integrated plant turnaround works and daily maintenance work on mechanical static for Petronas’ plants group for a period of five years with an option for extension.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the group is confident that its performance will remain on a positive trajectory for the financial year ending June 30, 2020,” added Dialog. — Bernama