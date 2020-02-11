Maybank offers financial relief to clients impacted by coronavirus

In a statement today, Maybank said the financial relief will be open to its business and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers as well as individuals affected by the current situation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Maybank is offering financial relief to its customers who are impacted by the ongoing 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

The relief includes restructuring and rescheduling of financing, as well as a moratorium on loan repayments for up to six months.

In a statement today, it said the financial relief will be open to its business and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers as well as individuals affected by the current situation.

They will be assessed on a case-to-case basis.

“We understand that this sudden turn of events arising from the virus outbreak has impacted some of our customers across various industries and also individually,” said group president and chief executive officer Datuk Abdul Farid Alias.

“As their financial partner, we would like to do our part and help relieve them from added distress during this difficult period, in line with our mission of humanising financial services,” he said.

Affected customers said Abdul Farid are welcome to contact their branch officers or relationship managers to discuss possible solutions to overcome any financial challenges they may be facing.

Besides that, the group’s insurance arm Etiqa will provide hospitalisation coverage to its life insurance and family takaful policyholders that fall ill from the 2019-nCoV. — Bernama