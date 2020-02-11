Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning on bargain hunting

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered losers 384 to 233, with 313 counters unchanged, 1,053 untraded and 36 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning due to bargain hunting activities following yesterday’s selloff, in line with bullish regional markets.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 9.39 points to 1,552.19 from yesterday's close of 1,542.80, after opening 2.09 points firmer at 1,544.89 this morning.

Market breadth was positive as gainers outnumbered losers 384 to 233, with 313 counters unchanged, 1,053 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.12 billion shares worth RM647.44 million.

On the regional front, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.45 per cent to 27,636.62, Singapore’s Straits Times Index was 0.98 per cent higher at 3,194.17 and the Jakarta Composite Index increased 0.24 per cent to 5,966.29.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was five sen higher at RM8.53, Tenaga rose 10 sen to RM12.60, Public Bank was eight sen higher at RM18.36 and Petronas Chemicals gained 21 sen to RM6.60.

Of the actives, MYEG added nine sen to RM1.25, Semuremetric was flat at 20.5 sen and DGB Asia eased half-a-sen to eight sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 57.40 points to 11,038.35, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 66.49 points to 11,749.33 and the FBMT 100 Index added 57.84 points to 10,840.28.

The FBM 70 was 41.76 points better at 13,780.69 and the FBM Ace added 50.90 points to 5,569.79.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.73 points to 146.03, the Financial Services Index was 59.52 points higher at 14,931.36 and the Plantation Index gained 26.11 points to 7,321.74. — Bernama