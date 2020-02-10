Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-afternoon

Market breadth was negative as losers outnumbered gainers 579 to 236, with 316 counters unchanged, 852 untraded and 36 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon in line with regional markets, as concerns over the unrelenting 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak continue to cloud market sentiment.

At 3.10pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.19 points to 1,543.30 from Friday’s close of 1,554.49, after opening 2.58 points firmer at 1,557.07.

Market breadth was negative as losers outnumbered gainers 579 to 236, with 316 counters unchanged, 852 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.66 billion shares worth RM1.05 million.

On the regional front, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.58 per cent to 27,245.41, Singapore’s Straits Times Index fell 0.81 per cent to 3,155.78 and the Jakarta Composite Index declined 0.67 per cent to 5,959.36.

Among heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank eased two sen to RM8.49, Tenaga fell 22 sen to RM12.52, Public Bank declined 10 sen to RM18.24 and Petronas Chemicals was six sen lower at RM6.39.

Of the actives, ARB was down one sen to 8.5 sen, Securemetric was flat at 21 sen and AirAsia eased half-a-sen to RM1.26.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 79.78 points to 10,980.39, the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 88.60 points to 11,677.61 and the FBMT 100 Index shed 78.26 points to 10,782.26.

The FBM 70 was 101.13 points lower at 13,723.55 and the FBM Ace lost 5.96 points to 5,515.82.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.98 point to 144.40, the Financial Services Index was 99.68 points weaker at 14,881.48 and the Plantation Index contracted 20.39 points to 7,287.52. — Bernama