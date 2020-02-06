Bursa Malaysia ends morning higher

On the broader market, gainers trumped losers 521 to 258, with 316 counters unchanged, 882 untraded and 23 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher on continued bargain hunting activities in most index-linked counters, analysts said.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.69 per cent or 10.66 points to 1,547.45 from Wednesday’s close of 1,536.79.

The benchmark index opened 4.09 points higher at 1,540.88 and moved between 1,540.88 and 1,552.23 throughout the session.

On the broader market, gainers trumped losers 521 to 258, with 316 counters unchanged, 882 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.66 billion shares worth RM998.76 million.

Stockbroking company Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the lower liners and broader market shares were finding some support after the recent slide and would likely hold onto their gains in the near term.

“For now, traders will continue to capitalise on the recent positive market undertone, with investors switching their risk-on mode as demonstrated by the uptick in trading activities,” it said in a note today.

Meanwhile, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd considered the prevailing market conditions as situational, describing the broader market environment as fluid.

“Nonetheless, we anticipate the FBM KLCI to retest the 1,550 mark sooner than later,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, MISC gained 31 sen to RM8.25, Genting Malaysia rose nine sen to RM3.03, Public Bank gained 30 sen to RM18.30 and Sime Darby Plantation increased seven sen to RM5.17.

Maybank added nine sen to RM8.45 while Tenaga fell two sen to RM12.74.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada rose three sen to 41 sen, MTouche eased one sen to 17 sen, Securemetric bagged two to 22 sen and AirAsia Group was up three sen to RM1.19.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 76.40 points to 11,013.74, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 58.74 points to 11,751.51 and the FBMT 100 Index accumulated 71.92 points to 10,817.17.

The FBM 70 was 81.05 points stronger at 13,792.35 and the FBM Ace recovered 34.93 points to 5,442.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.78 points to 145.31, the Financial Services Index jumped 141.51 at 14,819.93 and the Plantation Index was up 62.41 points to 7,286.20. — Bernama