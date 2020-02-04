Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

At 3.12pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 16.46 points at 1,538.41 from Monday's close of 1,521.95. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-afternoon on continued buying interest in most index-linked counters after going through a spate of heavy selling, analysts said.

At 3.12pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 16.46 points at 1,538.41 from Monday's close of 1,521.95.

The benchmark index opened 6.37 points better at 1,528.32.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 542 to 327, with 314 counters unchanged, 314 untraded and 21 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 2.12 billion shares worth RM1.44 billion.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals appreciated 24 sen to RM6.40, AMMB Holdings rose 11 sen to RM3.80, PetGas perked 34 sen to RM16.26, Dialog expanded eight sen to RM3.33 and Axiata gained nine sen to RM4.29.

Of actives, AirAsia Group fell 12 sen to RM1.16, DGB increased half-a-sen to 10.5 sen while MTouche was flat at 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 113.54 points to 10,922.06, the FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 150.60 points to 11,613.45 and the FBMT 100 Index bagged 110.88 points to 10,734.98.

The FBM 70 was 124.11 points firmer at 13,609.42 and the FBM Ace recovered 37.78 points to 5,371.14.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.86 points to 144.10, the Financial Services Index was 108.00 points better at 14,765.48 and the Plantation Index added 76.04 points to 7,152.86. ― Bernama