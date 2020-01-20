Proton targets to sell 132,000 units in 2020

Models beside the new Proton X70 during Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show at Mitec, Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, Jan 20 — Proton Holdings Bhd targets to sell at least 132,000 units of vehicles in 2020, a significant increase from the 100,821 units it registered in 2019.

Chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the target would be bolstered by at least two new model launches, growing export markets and adding more 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) and 4S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts & Showroom) centres this year.

He said aside from the face-lifted Saga, Proton is also looking at having five of its vehicles as class leaders this year.

“For launches, we will be launching the model year 2020 Proton X70 very soon and as you already know, it is built in Tanjung Malim.

“We are also launching our second new model this year so that is two major launches you can expect from Proton,” he said at a Chinese New Year reception for the media today.

Li said Proton plans to increase its exports from 1,070 units to 4,000 units.

“With more support, we can even sell 6,000 cars,” Li said, adding that Proton also plans to increase its existing overseas markets from six countries to 10.

Proton will also continuously improve its product and service quality and is eyeing 150 3S and 4S outlets from 121 units by the end of this year, he said.

Last year was a good year for the national carmaker, a 50.1 per cent-owned unit of DRB-Hicom Bhd, as it was the first time it breached the 100,000-mark since 2015.

Proton sold 100,821 units in 2019, an increase of 55.7 per cent from 2018.

Its overall market share stood at 16.7 per cent, finishing second in the overall sales table, the first time it had done so in four years.

“These achievements are all great, but today they are history. Proton needs to set new targets to go forward, and for 2020 we have a number of ambitious aims,” Li added. — Bernama