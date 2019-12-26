FBM KLCI down slightly at mid-day

Bursa Malaysia trading was done in a tight range throughout the morning session with the main index closing slightly lower. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended its morning session mixed in mid-day trading with the key index turning slightly weaker amid selling activities in selected heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged down 0.18 point to 1,604.05 from Tuesday's close of 1,604.23, with the key index moving between 1,603.29 and 1,607.12 throughout the morning session.

The benchmark index opened 0.45 point higher at 1,604.68.

The market was closed yesterday for Christmas.

In the broader market, gainers led losers at 332 to 277, while 345 counters remained unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.05 billion shares worth RM535.34 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the consolidation may take precedence for now as investors look to digest their recent run-up, despite the gains in overseas equity markets.

“Further pullback may see the key index supported towards the 1,595 level. In the meantime, any recovery will see gains limited towards the 1,621 level,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Gas erased 40 sen to RM17.60, Public Bank shed 10 sen to RM19.72, Maxis slipped three sen to RM5.36, Petronas Dagangan discounted 22 sen to RM23.10 while CIMB and Dialog eased two sen each to RM5.27 and RM3.44, respectively.

Maybank gained four sen to RM8.64, TNB added two sen to RM13.34, IHH Healhcare rose one sen to RM5.61 while Axiata and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM4.20 and RM17.54.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada increased 2.5 sen to 53.5 sen, Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 26.5 sen, Ekovest improved 1.5 sen to 81 sen, Inari Amertron bagged six sen to RM1.68, JCY International rose 2.5 sen to 29 sen and Tiger Synergy declined one sen to nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index went up 6.98 points to 11,375.23, the FBMT 100 Index was 3.64 points higher at 11,173.03 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 9.89 points to 12,001.18.

The FBM Ace expanded 32.22 points to 5,109.45 and the FBM 70 accelerated by 24.68 points to 14,082.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went up 4.79 points to 15,590.74, the Plantation Index grew 51.44 points to 7,604.73 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.01 point to 153.12. — Bernama