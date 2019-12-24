Ringgit closes higher against US dollar on easing US-China trade tensions

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.1350/1380 versus the greenback compared with 4.1410/1440 yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar on easing concerns over US-China trade tensions.

At 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.1350/1380 versus the greenback compared with 4.1410/1440 yesterday.

A dealer said investor sentiment improved following China’s move to provide clarity on the goods it will lower tariffs on.

“Optimism from the Sino-US trade deal propped up investor sentiment ahead of the Christmas holiday tomorrow,” he said.

The ringgit was also higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0499/0525 from 3.0536/0569 yesterday and strengthened against the Japanese yen to 3.7787/7824 from 3.7855/7893.

The local unit appreciated against the British pound to 5.3449/3504 from 5.3866/3922 and increased against the euro to 4.5791/5837 from 4.5891/5940 previously. — Bernama