Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 ― Bursa Malaysia remained weaker at mid-morning today amid broad selling activities in the market.

At 11.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 8.44 points to 1,605.74 from yesterday’s close of 1,614.18.

The index opened 0.35 of-a-point weaker at 1,613.83.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, losers outpaced gainers at 330 to 202, while 358 counters remained unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 611.74 million shares worth RM318.64 million.

Among heavyweights, Hong Leong Bank added two sen to RM17.58, CIMB was flat at RM5.27, Maybank fell three sen to RM8.59, Public Bank eased 12 sen to RM19.92 while TNB and Petronas Chemicals trimmed 10 sen each to RM13.44 and RM7.35, respectively.

Of the actives, MCT rose 2.5 sen to 34 sen, Khee San increased 3.5 sen to 44.5 sen, I-Stone was 0.5 sen higher at 25 sen, Mudajaya went up two sen to 40 sen, Bumi Armada was flat at 51.5 sen and WCE Holdings shed one sen to 39 sen.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 50.75 points to 11,379.03, the FBMT 100 Index slid 51.3 points to 11,181.58, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 66.98 points to 12,002.42.

The FBM Ace advanced 19.07 points to 5,085.51 but the FBM 70 weakened 33.94 points to 14,080.0.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 32.51 points to 15,590.03, the Plantation Index decreased 22.94 points to 7,563.55 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.89 of-a-point to 153.05. ― Bernama