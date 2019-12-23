Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.88 points easier at 1,605.3 from Friday's close of 1,610.18. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today as investors took the profit-taking stance in selected heavyweights after last week’s gains.

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.88 points easier at 1,605.3 from Friday's close of 1,610.18.

The index opened 3.73 points easier at 1,606.45.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, losers outpaced gainers at 353 to 278, while 303 counters remained unchanged, 1,058 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 727.71 million shares worth RM419.03 million.

Meanwhile, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said that the year-end window dressing activities that has been going on since last week could resume.

“We think that the buying momentum will sustain till the end of the month as the key index is geared to finish the month on the positive note,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank, Tenaga and IHH Healthcare each shed two sen to RM8.60, RM13.36 and RM5.64, respectively.

PetChem declined 17 sen to RM7.45, while Public Bank improved six sen to RM19.88.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada and TDM added one sen to 50 sen and 31.5 sen, respectively, Rimbunan Sawit rose 2.5 sen to 35.5 sen and Brahims was flat at 32 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 27.54 points to 11,377.2, the FBMT 100 Index slid 29.83 points to 11,180.60, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 54.24 points to 12,014.3.

The FBM Ace rose 46.71 points to 5,075.3 but the FBM 70 weakened 20.65 points to 14,087.33.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 2.19 points to 15,559.34, the Plantation Index decreased 23.59 points to 7,580.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.51 points to 153.35. ― Bernama