Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 ― Bursa Malaysia was lower at mid-morning today, dragged down by the bluechips, mainly in the financial counters, as investors continued on profit-taking pursuits.

At 11.00am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.35 points easier at 1,593.66 from yesterday's close of 1,596.01.

The index opened 2.26 points higher at 1,598.27.

Meanwhile, in the broader market, the market was mixed as losers outpaced gainers by 279 to 274, while 349 counters remained unchanged, 1,103 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 763.03 million shares worth RM511.83 million.

Meanwhile, Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said that the year-end window dressing activities that were evident over the past couple of days could resume today.

“The FBM KLCI has already recovered most of its intraday losses yesterday, suggesting that institutional investors continue to provide some support to the local equities,” it said in a note.

Among banking heavyweights, Maybank shed 10 sen to RM8.60, CIMB shed three sen to RM7.33, Hong Leong Bank gave up 28 sen to RM17.32, while RHB was flat at RM5.74 and Public Bank rose 10 sen to RM19.72.

Meanwhile, PPB soared 22 sen to RM19.12 and MISC gained six sen to RM8.42.

Of the actives, Inari added three sen to RM1.64, KNM rose half-a-sen to 36 sen and Bumi Armada increased one sen to 46.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 8.25 points to 11,311.13, the FBMT 100 Index slid 9.01 points to 11,14.80, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 10.45 points to 11,921.17.

The FBM Ace inched up 0.04 of-a-point to 4,995.89 and the FBM 70 strengthened 18.69 points to 14,067.31.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was down 69.82 points to 15,552.04, the Plantation Index recovered 2.93 points to 7,538.67 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.20 of-a-point to 152.79. ― Bernama