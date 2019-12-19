Ringgit lower against stronger US dollar on impeachment news

The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as the greenback became stronger following the impeachment of the United States President Donald Trump. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today as the greenback became stronger following the impeachment of the United States President Donald Trump.

As at 6pm, the ringgit was traded at 4.1400/1440 versus the US dollar compared with 4.1370/1400 yesterday.

President Trump is the third US president in history to be impeached after the House of Representatives voted 230-197 to charge him with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress.

“Trump is still the president, but this impeachment stoked the US political uncertainty, thus curbing risk appetite for emerging currencies like ringgit,” a dealer told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0542/0581 from 3.0520/0547 yesterday, weakened versus the British pound to 5.4251/4320 from 5.4232/4288 and decreased against the euro to 4.6099/6156 from 4.6057/6095.

The local unit, however, appreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7788/7827 from 3.7802/7832 previously. — Bernama