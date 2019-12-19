GrabFood to introduce GrabExpress, GrabMart to more cities

A Grab motorbike helmet is displayed during Grab’s fifth anniversary news conference in Singapore June 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — GrabFood is eyeing further opportunities to expand its other services such as GrabExpress and GrabMart to more cities.

“This in turn will further increase business and income opportunities for all across the country,” the food delivery company said in a statement today.

GrabFood recently concluded its second round of expansion exercise in Malaysia, serving millions of foodies across 19 more new cities and major townships while creating more income opportunities for delivery partners and restaurant-partners alike.

Previously, the service was only available in selected areas in the Klang Valley, Penang, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

The expansion now sees GrabFood reaching food enthusiasts in Kajang, Bangi, Sungai Buloh, Rawang, Ipoh, Taiping, Seremban, Nilai, Kuantan, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Miri, Bintulu, Batu Pahat, Muar, Alor Setar, Sungai Petani, Seberang Perai and Langkawi.

Grab Malaysia country head Sean Goh said in 2019 alone the company secured a four-fold average increase in sales by restaurant partners on GrabFood.

“Through our platform, smaller food restaurants, especially in the outer-city areas are now able to accelerate their businesses.

“With the introduction of GrabFood in these new cities, we hope to help even more restaurants nationwide, while giving our customers convenient access to their local and international favourites,” he added. — Bernama