Bursa Malaysia appoints new independent non-executive director

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Professor Joseph Cherian as an independent non-executive director, effective January 1, 2020.

Cherian is a professor of practice in Finance and the founding director of the Centre for Asset Management Research & Investments (CAMRI) at the National University of Singapore’s Business School, according to Bursa Malaysia in a statement today.

“He has vast experience both in the professional and academic fields, with emphasis on financial knowledge, research, innovation and technology in the financial asset management industry.

“Previously, he was a managing director at the Credit Suisse in New York, serving as the chief investment officer and global head of the Quantitative Strategies Group.

“While at Credit Suisse, he also served on various senior management, investment and risk committees of the asset management division,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia also announced the appointment of Dr Reto Gruenenfelder as an independent member of the technology and cybersecurity committee (TCC), effective December 1, 2019.

“His experience in the areas of mobile technology, Internet of Things, data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence and blockchain will provide great insight into the enhancement of the capital market development from a technological perspective,” it added. — Bernama