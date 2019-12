Telenor’s logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. — Reuters pic

OSLO, Dec 13 — Telenor has picked Sweden’s Ericsson as the key technology provider for its fifth-generation (5G) telecoms network in Norway, it said today, scaling back the role of China’s Huawei after a decade of collaboration over 4G.

Fearing high-tech espionage, and battling with China over trade, the United States has pushed Nato allies such as Norway to exclude Huawei from lucrative 5G deals, and the Norwegian security services also warned against the firm. — Reuters