Bursa rises further at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend at mid-morning with most of the index-linked counters in positive territory, the major frontrunners being Tenaga, Sime Darby Plantation and IHH.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) increased 11.02 points or 0.6 per cent to 1,578.36 versus 1,567.34 recorded yesterday.

The index opened 9.17 points better at 1,576.51.

Market breadth was positive as advancers overtook decliners 369 to 249, while 339 counters were unchanged, 1,023 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 947.03 million shares worth RM435.42 million.

Optimism about a potential US trade deal with China and positive signals from the UK election continued to support sentiment.

It was reported that the US has agreed to the terms of a phase one trade deal with China, ahead of a Dec 15 deadline, when another tariff on U$160 billion of Chinese imports is due to take effect.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga rose 16 sen to RM13.30, Sime Darby Plantation added 12 sen to RM5.42 and IHH went up seven sen to RM5.43.

Hong Leong Bank increased 24 sen to RM17.00 and Petronas Gas improved 26 sen to RM16.66.

MAHB, however, dropped 13 sen to RM7.76.

Of the actives, Dynaciate edged down half-a-sen to 8.0 sen, Ekovest was three sen better at 84 sen and Xideland was unchanged at 11 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 67.56 points to 11,226.60 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 83.97 points to 11,877.10 while the FBMT 100 Index went up 68.88 points to 11,028.06.

The FBM Ace gained 26.05 points to 5,001.71 and the FBM 70 improved 54.57 points to 14,039.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 93.82 points to 15,287.96, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.72 point to 151.38 and the Plantation Index added 62.70 points to 7,563.02. — Bernama



