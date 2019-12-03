Tekun Nasional targets to disburse RM330m in 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) plans to disburse RM330 million in financing to 22,000 entrepreneurs next year.

Chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Suparadi Md Noor said as of October this year, the fund had disbursed a total of RM346 million to 17,253 entrepreneurs nationwide.

In his address at Tekun Nasional’s 20th anniversary celebration here today, he said various new products would be launched to support the entrepreneurship industry.

He disclosed that Tekun Nasional today signed an agreement with Yayasan KRU to empower the country’s creative industry.

Aside from that, he said Tekun Nasional planned to expand its “Tekun Mart” and “Tekun Delivery” nationwide.

“Tekun Nasional was allocated only RM100 million this year. Hopefully, the government would increase the allocation for agencies under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development.

“Overall, Tekun Nasional has disbursed funds amounting to RM5.67 billion to 438,178 entrepreneurs,” he said.

Schemes under Tekun Nasional include Tekun Niaga Financing Scheme, Young Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Development Scheme, Young Agropreneurs Programme, Temannita Financing Scheme and Kontrak-i Financing Scheme.

During the event, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Redzuan Yusof also presented Tekun Nasional awards to 16 successful entrepreneurs.

Among the winners were Zulkifli Abdullah (Mega Khat Marketing — Pahang), R Packiyanathan Raju (Pagkia Barber Shop — Pahang), and Mex Well Aido Adnan (Maika Group Family Sdn Bhd — Sabah). — Bernama