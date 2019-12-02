Ringgit ends slightly lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1780/1820 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.1750/1780. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The ringgit ended slightly lower against the US dollar today as the stronger greenback curbed demand for the local currency.

At 6pm, the ringgit finished at 4.1780/1820 against the greenback compared with Friday’s close of 4.1750/1780.

A dealer said demand was weighed down by cautious sentiments surrounding the United States’ (US) economy ahead of several key economic data to be released soon, coupled with the gloomy US-China trade deal prospect.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies.

The local currency was lower against the Japanese yen to 3.8107/8153 from 3.8100/8138 on last Friday, depreciated versus the British pound to 5.3925/4002 from 5.3807/3859 and decreased against the euro to 4.6025/6073 from 4.5938/5987 previously.

However, the ringgit rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0521/0561 from Friday’s 3.0550/0579. — Bernama