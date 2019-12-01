Salahuddin: National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day 2019 expected to achieve sales target of RM30m

Datuk Salahuddin Ayub speaks to Malay Mail in Putrajaya January 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

JOHOR BARU, Dec 1 — Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub is confident the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen Day 2019 (HPPNK19) will achieve its sales target of RM30 million before the carnival ends tonight.

He said it had recorded RM26 million in sales as at noon today.

“In terms of visitors, it has recorded some 430,000 so far, but I am confident more will come later in the day,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the closing of HPPNK 2019 here today.

It was reported that HPPNK 2019 which kicked off Thursday was expected to attract 500,000 visitors.

Salahuddin said the biennial event was an important platform for farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in the country to showcase their innovations.

Themed ‘Our Food Our Future’, the four-day event showcased various agriculture products by 350 entrepreneurs nationwide.

This year event was divided into six clusters, namely food and beverages; lifestyle; well-being; agriculture products, agri-technologies; and human capital development. — Bernama