Malaysia’s palm oil stocks eases 4.1pc in Oct 2019

A worker collects palm oil fruits at a plantation in Bahau, Negri Sembilan January 30, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Malaysia’s total palm oil stocks eased 4.1 per cent to 2.348 million tonnes in October 2019 from 2.448 million tonnes recorded in the previous month.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said crude palm oil (CPO) stocks decreased by 2.19 per cent to 1.323 million tonnes in October from 1.353 million tonnes in September while processed palm oil stock contracted 6.47 per cent to 1.024 million tonnes from 1.095 million tonnes previously.

It also said CPO production fell 2.53 per cent to 1.795 million tonnes in October from 1.842 million tonnes in September, while palm kernel output was 2.44 per cent lower at 442,604 tonnes from 453,654 tonnes.

Palm oil exports increased by 16.43 per cent in October to 1.641 million tonnes from 1.410 million tonnes in September, while exports of oleochemical rose by 10.19 per cent to 291,367 tonnes compared to last month’s 264,431 tonnes.

Biodiesel exports in the month under review edged down 60.42 per cent to 21,664 tonnes from 54,735 tonnes last month, while exports of palm kernel cake rose 31.10 per cent to 221,283 tonnes from 168,789 tonnes.

Meanwhile, palm kernel oil exports increased by 12.78 per cent in October 2019 to 99,601 tonnes from 88,311 tonnes in the preceding month, it said. — Bernama