Perodua invests RM7m for new stamping machine

TANJUNG MALIM, Oct 29 — Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) has invested RM7 million in the new press stamping machine at its supplier IQM Sdn Bhd facility that will centralise parts production for Perodua past models as well as help IQM expand its business and capabilities further.

Its president and chief executive officer Datuk Zainal and Abidin Ahmad said the 1,600-tonne hydraulic press stamping machine would produce body parts such as car bonnet, rear quarter panel, fender, door and roof for past Perodua models like the first-generation Myvi, Viva, Kelisa and Kancil.

“Perodua’s decision to centralise past model parts production at IQM is four-pronged. One, we want to continue supporting owners of our past models with quality, quick and affordable parts through our body and paint business.

“Two, we are committed to empowering all 135 of our Malaysian suppliers, not just by buying from them but also helping to develop them via skill and technology transfers,” he told reporters after the launch of the machine here today.

He said the new machine also represents Perodua’s commitment to the country and economy, by boosting the competitiveness of the local automotive ecosystem as well as improving Perodua’s quality and efficiency to be a better and leaner company moving forward.

Zainal Abidin said the dies required to produce stamped parts also had been moved to IQM, which freed up much-needed space at Perodua’s plant and simplified its entire operation, among others.

Since 1994, Perodua has sold over 3.7 million cars in Malaysia, and currently, one-third of the demand for Perodua parts are for its past models.

As all its current models have over 90 per cent local content, Perodua is naturally the buyer of automotive components in the country, having spent RM4.5 billion on parts so far this year out of an earmarked RM5.4 billion for the entire 2019.

Zainal Abidin said for 2020, Perodua was aiming to spend more than RM6 billion for automotive component purchase. — Bernama