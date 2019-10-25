SCIB bags five EPCC contracts worth RM175.4m

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) and its unit, SCIB Properties Sdn Bhd, have secured five contracts for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) with a total value of RM175.4 million.

Three contracts worth RM117.2 million are for works in Indonesia from PT Samudera Nusantara Energi, works in Qatar from Pavilion Qatar Engineering Co. W.L.L. and in Oman from Revenue International L.L.C.

In a statement today, SCIB said its unit won two contracts worth RM58.2 million from Edaran Kencana Sdn Bhd involving the construction of independent utility facility, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul in Malaysia.

Managing director Rosland Othman said the group aimed to expand its business outside precast concrete manufacturing and into engineering, manufacturing, construction and commissioning by leveraging and integrating its core business.

“We want to become an international player by expanding our market outside of Sarawak by first extending into Peninsular Malaysia, Indonesia, Oman and Qatar,” he said. — Bernama