A pedestrian walks past a CIMB Bank Bhd bank branch in Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur January 4, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — CIMB Bank Bhd and CIMB Islamic Bank Bhd announced that it has rectified technical issues which affected its online credit card transactions.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers. Our core banking system and customer data remain intact,” it said in a statement today.

Customers could still perform banking transactions via CIMB Clicks, CIMB BizChannel and self service terminals, it added. — Bernama